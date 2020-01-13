UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court To Indict Gillani On Jan 30, In NAB Reference

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:40 PM

Court to indict Gillani on Jan 30, in NAB reference

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday fixed January 30, another date to indict former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and others in a case pertaining to grant of illegal tenders of government advertisements in 2011

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday fixed January 30, another date to indict former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and others in a case pertaining to grant of illegal tenders of government advertisements in 2011.

The court couldn't frame charges against the accused on this day hearing due to absence of Yousaf Raza Gillani and another accuse Inaam Akber, the owner of the beneficial advertising agency.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on a reference initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former prime minister and others.

During outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor informed the court that accused Inaam Akber couldn't be produced due to his appearance in a Karachi court in another case.

To a query by the judge, the NAB prosecutor said Inaam Akber was in the custody of NAB.

He informed the court that the former principal information officer Saleem Baig had filed an acquittal plea in this case under the recent amendments in NAB Ordinance.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 30, and summoned all accused for indictment.

PPP's leader Gillani was accused of involvement in illegal publicity campaign that allegedly caused a loss of Rs128 to the national exchequer in 2011.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Yousaf Raza Gillani January All Government Court

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

56 minutes ago

Auto sale falls 38% in December

1 minute ago

3 dacoits arrested after 2 police encounters in Fa ..

1 minute ago

Taiwanese Leader Could Face Pressure to Alter Stat ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Says Moscow Talks on Libya Going Positivel ..

6 minutes ago

Govt provides consular access to 13,966 imprisoned ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.