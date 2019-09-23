Court to indict Mehtab Abbasi on Oct 1

An Accountability Court (AC) Monday fixed October 1, a date to indict former advisor to prime minister Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, ex-secretary of aviation Irfan Elahi and others in a reference regarding illegal recruitments in Pakistan International Airlines

During this day hearing, the accused appeared before AC-I Muhammad Bashir in the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The copies of reference were also shared with the accused in compliance of court orders. After this, the court fixed the date for accused indictment.