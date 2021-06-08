UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court To Indict Murad Ali Shah On June 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:11 PM

Court to indict Murad Ali Shah on June 30

An Accountability Court on Tuesday issued non bailable arrest warrants against co-accused in a reference of Noriabad Power Project against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday issued non bailable arrest warrants against co-accused in a reference of Noriabad Power Project against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The court ordered all the accused to ensure their presence on next date of hearing.

Judge Syed Asghar Ali, directed to block the CNIC of co-accused Muhammad Ali besides issuing their arrest warrants on his continuous absence.

The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to Murad Ali Shah in the case on the request of his counsel.

The court summoned all accused on June 30, for indictment and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Minister Muhammad Ali June Murad Ali Shah All From Court

Recent Stories

MNA expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

8 minutes ago

IGP AJK transferred

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs federal, provincial housing ..

8 minutes ago

NAEAC team visits Agricultural University, express ..

8 minutes ago

EU Executive Arm Seeks to Add $175Bln in Grants to ..

12 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court disposes of bail plea of Qaim ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.