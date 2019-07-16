UrduPoint.com
Court To Indict Rubina Khalid, Others On July 23

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday fixed July 23, a date to indict Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Senator Rubina Khalid and other accused in a reference pertaining to alleged plundering of Rs30.13 millions in Lok Virsa funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday fixed July 23, a date to indict Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Senator Rubina Khalid and other accused in a reference pertaining to alleged plundering of Rs30.13 millions in Lok Virsa funds.

The copies of the reference had also been provided to the accused persons in compliance of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accused persons including Rubina Khalid, former executive director of Lok Virsa Mazhar ul islam, chief executive director of Cosmos Production Prvt Ltd in Self Generated (SGF) of Lok Virsa Dr Tabinda Zafar and Muhammad Shafi also appeared before the court.

The reference stated that the accused had committed the "offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under Section 9 (a), (VI) and (XII) punishable u/s 10 of [National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)] 1999.

" NAB said that during the investigation, it was established that Mazhar-u-Islam had misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favor of Cosmos Production "in connivance with" Senator Khalid and Dr Zafar.

Additionally, NAB said that Senator Khalid and Dr Zafar had "gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of the agreement without calling the fresh tenders/without any competition and also failed to deposit the 50 per cent profit earned by them."They added that this had resulted in a loss of Rs30.13 million to the national exchequer.

