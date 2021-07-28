UrduPoint.com
Court To Indict Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah In Nooriabad Power Plant Reference On September 6

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday postponed the indictment of Sindh's Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others accused till September 6, in Nooriabad Power Plant reference.

Sindh Chief Minister appeared before the court of AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali which was hearing the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, the court postponed the indictment due to incomplete attendance of the accused persons.

The two accused including Niaz Ali Sheikh and Khalid submitted request for one day exemption from hearing which was granted by the court.

The judge instructed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next hearing so that charges could be framed against them.

The judge remarked that it would issue arrest warrants if any accused failed to appear on next hearing.

The hearing of the case then adjourned.

It may be mentioned here that a 95-km 132kV double-circuit transmission line was laid from Nooriabad to Karachi at the cost of Rs1.95 billion. Murad was advisor to the then chief minister on finance and energy. The NAB alleged that the procedure caused a loss worth $16 million to the national exchequer.

