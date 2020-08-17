Court to indict Zardari, Gilani in tosha khanna reference on September 9

An Accountability Court here Monday has fixed September 9, a date to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in tosha khanna corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court here Monday has fixed September 9, a date to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in tosha khanna corruption reference.

The court, however, stopped proceeding to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offender in the same case.

The court also rejected the request of Asif Ali Zardari seeking exemption from hearing and asked Zardari and Gillani to submit surety bonds worth Rs2 million each as guarantee to ensure their attendances in next hearing.

The former president and other accused appeared before the court amid tight security.

During the course of proceedings, Zardari's lawyer Farook H. Naek objected the security deployment and said he had to pass through even pickets while entering the court.

He said his client was already ill and questioned who would be responsible if he got affected from coronavirus in such huge gathering in the court.

The judge remarked, he himself faced problem in his arrival, adding that he would raise the matter before administration.

The court summoned Zardari, Anwar Majeed and others on next date for indictment.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Jahangir Jadoon adopted the stance that his client had challenged the decision of this court before Islamabad High Court against declaring him as proclaimed offender. He prayed the court to stop the proceeding until the judgment of IHC, which was accepted by the court.