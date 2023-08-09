Open Menu

Court Transfers LNG Reference Against Khaqan Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Court transfers LNG reference against Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday transferred the LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the court of special judge central while declaring the case beyond the jurisdiction.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict which was reserved previously after hearing arguments from the two sides. The defence side had challenged the maintainability of the case on the basis of amendments in NAB Act.

The court stated that the reference didn't fall into its jurisdiction after the amendments in the NAB law and ordered to transfer it.

It may be mentioned her that the reference had named former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail, Sheikh Imran ul Haq, Agha Jan Akhter, Saeed Ahmed Khan, Aamir Naseem, Uzma Adil Khan, Shahid M. Aslam, Hussain Daood, Abdul Saman Dawood, Muhammad Amin and Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam as accused.

The accused had challenged the maintainability of the reference in accountability court after amendments in the NAB law. The court announced its verdict today.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi May From Court

Recent Stories

Battle for KE management control likely to be very ..

Battle for KE management control likely to be very prolonged

1 second ago
 Amanat records H1 2023 profit of AED 96 million up ..

Amanat records H1 2023 profit of AED 96 million up 52% YoY

10 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Japanese politician's visi ..

China strongly condemns Japanese politician's visit to Taiwan

7 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in appeal against Imran Khan's ..

IHC serves notices in appeal against Imran Khan's conviction

7 minutes ago
 US fellowships help Pakistani youth ace unique ski ..

US fellowships help Pakistani youth ace unique skills, enhance leadership qualit ..

13 minutes ago
 Former ADB manager booked in corruption case

Former ADB manager booked in corruption case

3 minutes ago
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set fo ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set for Oct 14

49 minutes ago
 PCP, UET Peshawar ink MoU

PCP, UET Peshawar ink MoU

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan squads for Asia Cup, Afghanistan Series a ..

Pakistan squads for Asia Cup, Afghanistan Series announced

3 minutes ago
 DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision re ..

DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision regarding the California Consume ..

54 minutes ago
 Harmas bags U11 title of Asian Jr Super Series

Harmas bags U11 title of Asian Jr Super Series

3 minutes ago
 Saudi-Israeli Draft Peace Treaty to Remain on the ..

Saudi-Israeli Draft Peace Treaty to Remain on the Table Only for 6-9 Months - Re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan