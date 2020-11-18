Court trusts govt steps in wake of second wave of COVID-19: CJ IHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging a ban on marquee halls during second wave of COVID-19 and declared that the court couldn't interfere into the affairs of executive.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this was the high time when all political parties should demonstrate unity against the pandemic coronavirus.

The court had trust on the steps taken by the government, he said.

Dismissing the case, the bench said that it had no such expertise related to the situation while the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) comprised experienced people.

In such situations everyone should limit his social activities, the court said.

Minallah conducted hearing on a petition moved by marquee halls challenging ban on indoor wedding events.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice addressing the representatives of federation remarked that you were not following the national policy for yourself, adding that there was contradiction in government policy.

Addressing the petitioner's lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam, the chief justice observed that what they wanted, the people should have closed everything at their own in current circumstances.

The lawyer said that his client wanted the same policy for everyone.

The chief justice said that this wave of COVID-19 was very severe comparatively and there was need to strictly implement the SOPs. In Britain, the police had been given powers to fine the people on violation of SOPs, Justice Minallah said, adding that it was the responsibility of government to ensure fully implementation on corona SOPs.

The chief justice said that many lawmakers had lost their lives due to the corona pandemic.

Attorney General Khalid Javed appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the matter of public health was most important, adding that the government was taking steps keeping in view the situation.

The chief justice observed that what happened in Gilgit Baltistan was unfortunate where poor people were brought out in political processions. No one knew that who would be the next target of deadly virus, he said.

The bench observed that the court had a lot of expectations from Parliament to introduce a universal policy in current situation to this the attorney general said that this was why the Prime Minister had cancelled his remaining processions.

The attorney general said that corona policies had been introduced with the consultation of Ministry of Health and all provinces. It was easy for the government to decide complete shut down but it was not moving to right direction. He said the government, however, banned all non economic activities in the country.

The court asked the petitioner that everyone should follow the decision of national bodies and demonstrate trust on state institutions.

The chief justice further remarked that the decisions of leaderships should be extraordinary during extraordinary situation.

The court subsequently dismissed the case. The bench stated that this court could not pass an order about the decision of Federal government.

The court, however, asked the attorney general to invite a representative of marquees in any meeting of NCOC.

The court further directed Ministry of Human Rights to view the medical facilities of the prisoners in all jails across the country.