Court Turns Down NAB Plea For Extension In Physical Remand Of Hamza Shehbaz

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:54 PM

Court turns down NAB plea for extension in physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday turned down a request by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for extension in physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The court sent Hamza Shehbaz on judicial remand and ordered the NAB authorities for producing him on the expiry of remand term, on July 20.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad Malik conducted the proceedings and announced the verdict on the remand plea after hearing arguments of NAB prosecution and the defence counsel.

The NAB authorities produced Hamza Shehbaz before the court at the outset of the proceedings, whereas Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was already present there.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court for extension in physical remand for another 15 days, adding that Hamza was not cooperating in investigations. He submitted that the bureau had summoned two persons in connection with the case for investigations and Hamza's presence was required on the occasion.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that the bureau obtained physical remand on the same grounds earlier. He questioned that why physical remand was required if a reference had been filed in the case.

Shehbaz Sharif submitted that he wanted to state some facts about the Ramzan Sugar Mills case and claimed that the bureau had made a fake and baseless case.

To which, the NAB prosecutor objected and submitted that there was no need of Shehbaz's comments.

Subsequently, the court reserved the verdict on NAB plea for physical remand for some time and later announced it.

Strict security arrangements were made on this occasion whereas a large number of the PML-N workers were also present to express solidarity with the party leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza Shehbaz would remain in NAB custody as he was on physical remand in assets beyond means case till July 10.

The NAB authorities arrested Hamza after an LHC division bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, rejected his pre-arrest bail petitions on account of being withdrawn.

An accountability court had already indicted Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

NAB had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, alleging that the former, as the chief minister Punjab, misused his authority and got constructed a 10-KM sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills, which was owned by his sons. The bureau alleged that the step caused a loss of Rs 213 million to the national exchequer.

A LHC division bench had already granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

