Court Turns Down Reference Against Ex-chief CDA

Published March 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday turned down a reference against former CDA chairman Farkhand Iqbal and others pertaining illegal plot allotment.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan announced the decision on the plea filed by the accused.

The court said that the reference didn't fall into its jurisdiction. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) couldn't provide evidence of financial corruption against the accused.

The petitions were filed by Farkhand Iqbal and Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu. The reference had also named other accused including Mehboob Ali, Waqar Ali, Masoodur Rehman and Muhammad Ishfaq.

>