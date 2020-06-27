Court unhappy with NAB over not filing Narowal Sports City reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday expressed displeasure with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for not submission of reference pertaining to Narowal sports City scandal against former Federal Minister Ahsan Iqab and sought progress report from the bureau.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on Narowal Sports City case pertaining to misuse of powers.

Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court during yesterday hearing.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the department was facing difficulties to record the statements of witness due to coronavirus outbreak. Many of them were in old age and were not able to record their statements, he added.

The court observed that the NAB could record the statements of the witnesses through video links. The court ordered NAB to produce progress report till July 20, regarding preparation of a reference.