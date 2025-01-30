Court Upholds Arrest Warrant For CM KP In Liquor, Arms Case
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:01 AM
The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Wednesday maintained the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to liquor and arms recovery
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Wednesday maintained the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to liquor and arms recovery.
Senior Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti heard the case.
During the hearing, Ali Amin Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zahoorul Hassan, appeared before the court, but the chief minister was absent.
The court upheld the warrant due to his absence.
The police have yet to submit their report in the case. During the proceedings, Gandapur’s lawyer assured the court that his client would appear.
The court questioned the claim, stating that if he is law-abiding, he should comply with the legal process. The lawyer informed the court that he is engaged in the Punjab Bar Council election campaign and requested a long adjournment.
However, the court adjourned the hearing till February 25.
Recent Stories
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. ready for talks, but doubts PTI's seriousness: Irfan Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers17 minutes ago
-
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 202517 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs9 minutes ago
-
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern technology10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar17 minutes ago
-
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee17 minutes ago
-
PTI’s immature politics create deadlock in dialogue process: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Mus ..2 minutes ago
-
Govt focusing on public welfare projects: Tahira Aurangzeb2 minutes ago
-
Free lunch at school, Sindh govt to start program for addressing child malnutrition2 minutes ago
-
Court upholds arrest warrant for CM KP in liquor, arms case2 minutes ago
-
Police ink MoU with Renal Care Foundation10 minutes ago