Court Upholds Arrest Warrant For CM KP In Liquor, Arms Case

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:01 AM

The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Wednesday maintained the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to liquor and arms recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Wednesday maintained the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to liquor and arms recovery.

Senior Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti heard the case.

During the hearing, Ali Amin Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zahoorul Hassan, appeared before the court, but the chief minister was absent.

The court upheld the warrant due to his absence.

The police have yet to submit their report in the case. During the proceedings, Gandapur’s lawyer assured the court that his client would appear.

The court questioned the claim, stating that if he is law-abiding, he should comply with the legal process. The lawyer informed the court that he is engaged in the Punjab Bar Council election campaign and requested a long adjournment.

However, the court adjourned the hearing till February 25.

