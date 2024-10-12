Court upholds arrest warrant for KP CM Gandapur, orders arrest by Oct 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Saturday upheld the non-bailable arrest warrant against the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in an arms and liquor case.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the police to arrest him and present him in court by October 23.

Despite the repeated summons, Gandapur did not appear before the court once again. His lawyer, Zahoorul Hasan, represented him during the proceedings. The court maintained its decision to enforce the non-bailable warrant due to Gandapur’s failure to appear.

A bailiff report regarding a previous arrest warrant for Gandapur was also presented. The report highlighted that the warrant could not be executed, and an extension was requested to carry out the arrest.

However, the court directed the police to arrest Gandapur and ensure his presence in court by the new deadline.

Gandapur had been summoned by a Judicial Magistrate in a personal capacity regarding the case, which was filed at the Bara Kahu police station.