Court Upholds Arrest Warrant For KP CM In Audio Leak Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday upheld the arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with an audio leak case.
Hearing the case, Additional Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, upheld the arrest warrant for Ali Amin Gandapur, who failed to appear before the court.
Meanwhile, Asad Farooq Khan, a co-accused in the matter, was present in court.
However, the next hearing is scheduled for February 25.
The case against Gandapur was registered at the Golra police station.
The continued absence of Gandapur from court appearances remains a focal point as the case progresses.
