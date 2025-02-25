Court upholds arrest warrant for KP CM in audio leak case

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday upheld the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an audio leak case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday upheld the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an audio leak case.

Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar heard the case.

During the hearing, Gandapur was still absent, while his legal representative and co-accused appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zahoor ul Hasan, represented him, while co-accused Asad Farooq marked his presence.

The court, however, decided to adjourn the hearing until March 6, keeping the arrest warrant intact.

The case, registered at Golra Police Station, involves allegations against Gandapur linked to an audio leak.