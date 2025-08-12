Open Menu

Court Upholds Life Imprisonment Of Rapists

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Court upholds life imprisonment of rapists

A local court on Tuesday upheld the punishments for Rahil Ahmed and Khalil Ahmed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A local court on Tuesday upheld the punishments for Rahil Ahmed and Khalil Ahmed.

According to the details, Rahil Ahmed was sentenced to life imprisonment, ordered to pay Rs. 500,000 in compensation to the victim, and fined Rs. 200,000 for assaulting a 12-year-old boy under his tuition.

The case was filed in December 2023 at Ratta Amral Police Station. Similarly, Khalil Ahmed received life imprisonment, a Rs.

200,000 fine, and was ordered to pay Rs. 500,000 in compensation for raping his stepdaughter. The incident was reported in April 2024 at Rawat Police Station.

Despite appeals from both convicts, which prompted a retrial ordered by the High Court, the original sentences were reaffirmed. CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani praised the SSP Investigation and the legal team for their exceptional work, emphasizing that ensuring justice and protecting citizens remain top priorities for Rawalpindi Police.

