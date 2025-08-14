Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday set aside the stay order previously granted to Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, effectively ending his tenure as Executive Director (ED) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday set aside the stay order previously granted to Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, effectively ending his tenure as Executive Director (ED) of the Higher education Commission (HEC).

The court’s decision nullified an earlier order that had reinstated Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum to the position.

As a result, he has been directed to cease performing duties as the HEC’s Executive Director.

The case stems from a legal challenge over Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s appointment, which was contested in court. Following the stay order in his favour, he had resumed the role. However, with the court now revoking that order, the HEC is no longer bound to retain him in the post.

Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, a seasoned academic, had previously served as Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University before being appointed to the HEC post.