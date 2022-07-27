Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court's verdict had hurt the expectations of legal fraternity, petitioners, media and the public for justice.

The prime minister, in a tweet following three-member bench's verdict striking down the Punjab deputy speaker's ruling on the chief minister's election, said that for sake of judiciary's reputation and justice, the formation of a full court was essential to ensure that justice was not only done rather seemed to be done.

He said the constitution had trusted the state's powers to parliament, executive and judiciary and had bound all the institutions to perform while observing their limits.

Vowing not to make any compromise on the supremacy of constitution as well as the parliament, the prime minister said that no institution could breach the jurisdiction of others.