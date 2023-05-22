Court will issue appropriate order in Shireen Mazari arrest case: IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stated that it would pass an appropriate order regarding the again arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leader Dr. Shireen Mazari.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case seeking contempt proceeding over arrest of Shireen Mazari despite the orders of the court. Additional attorney general, advocate general and inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the advocate general adopted the stance that the chief commissioner of ICT had issued instructions for appropriate measures at the request of the Punjab police.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the Islamabad police had obeyed the instructions of the chief commissioner's office and violated the orders of this court.

He observed that it was a fit case to serve a show-cause notice for contempt of court.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that he was not allowed to meet his client in jail to this Justice Aurangzaib inquired from the officials of Adiala Jail. The court noted that it should be remembered that these people were not named in criminal cases rather they were arrested under 16-MPO.

The court, however, noted that the IGP Islamabad could not be served a show-cause notice of contempt of court as he was not named as a respondent in this case. The petitioner's lawyer prayed to the court to grant permission for amendment in their case.

The court said that it had observed tolerance in Fawad Chaudhry's case and gave benefit of doubt to the prosecution. The court, however, said that it would issue an appropriate order in Shireen Mazari case.