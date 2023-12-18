Open Menu

Court Will Pass Order About Delimitations As Per SC Directives: IHC CJ

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 08:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that it would pass orders on petitions about delimitations keeping in view the directive of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases pertaining the delimitations in various constituencies.

During the course of proceedings, law officer of the Election Commission of Pakistan Zeghan Anees informed the bench that the top court had declared all the complaints pertaining to delimitations filed after December 14, as ineffective.

The chief justice said that he would do consultation with other judges of the high court, and issue orders keeping in view the directives of the top court.

Meanwhile, a single member bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued notices to the ECP in petitions against delimitations of two Constituencies including PS-41 and PS-42 of District Sanghar.

The Petitioner’s lawyer Qasim Nawaz Abbasi prayed the court to restore the old delimitations in two constituencies. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till Tuesday.

