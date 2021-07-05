UrduPoint.com
Court Withdraws Arrest Warrant Against Ex-chairman CDA

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Court withdraws arrest warrant against ex-chairman CDA

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday withdrew its non bail able arrest warrants against former chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Farkhand Iqbal on his appearance in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of plot.

Farkhand Iqbal was accused of causing a loss worth Rs 71 millions to the national exchequer through the illegal allotment.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Iqbal and other co-accused.

The court earlier, issued non bailable arrest warrants against Farkhand Iqbal over continuous disappearance from the proceeding despite the repeated court orders. However, the judge withdrew the arrest warrants as accused Farkhand Iqbal appeared before the court in person.

Meanwhile, a defence lawyer submitted acquittal plea of co-accused Waqar Ali Khan to this the court sought comments from NAB till July 27.

