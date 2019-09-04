Court withdraws bailable arrest warrants of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

An Accountability Court on Wednesday withdrew bailable arrest warrants of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) illegal appointments case

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stated that he could not appear before the court due to illness, on the last hearing. He submitted that he respected the judiciary and ensured his presence on every hearing. He pleaded with the court for withdrawing the arrest warrants.

Subsequently, the court withdrew bailable arrest warrants.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had issued bailable arrest warrants of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf after he failed to appear in the case on August 30. The court will take up the matter on September 18.

The NAB filed the reference against Pervaiz Ashraf and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused disregarded, disobeyed and deviated from the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in GEPCO.