UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Courteous Dealing With Commuters Hallmark Of Motorway Police'

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:05 PM

'Courteous dealing with commuters hallmark of Motorway Police'

Courteous dealing with commuters is hallmark of Motorway Police which would be adhered at all costs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Courteous dealing with commuters is hallmark of Motorway Police which would be adhered at all costs.

Commandant National Highways Motorway Police DIG Mehboob Aslam said this in a 'Road Safety Seminar' held at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura on Friday.

The seminar was attended by people from all walks of life, large number of media persons and officers of motorway police.

Addressing the gathering Syed Bilal Qutab said that Motorway Police exemplary department which had earned fame throughout the country by its courteous dealing and public service. He advised officers of motorway police to adhere with core values of the department and deal even the harsh commuters with politeness as it is Sunnah of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that the duty of motorway police was a source of honest earning and pious act too.

Mehboob Aslam said that motorway police would always use its resources to create awareness about road safety and traffic rules among masses.

He said that NHMP Training College not only focused on physical fitness of the trainees but their moral values were also our top priority.

Renowned intellectual, Sufi thinker and anchor person Syed Bilal Qutab participated as guest speaker in the seminar.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Traffic Sheikhupura Moral Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan Airlines Says Suspends Flights to UAE ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), MCI ..

6 minutes ago

Reko Diq case: Pakistan resorts US federal court

6 minutes ago

Lowry gets into gear at Hong Kong Open

13 minutes ago

German exports in November 2019 decline by 2.9 pct ..

3 minutes ago

6000 ltrs hi-octane oil spills as tanker overturns ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.