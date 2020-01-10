'Courteous dealing with commuters hallmark of Motorway Police'

Courteous dealing with commuters is hallmark of Motorway Police which would be adhered at all costs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Courteous dealing with commuters is hallmark of Motorway Police which would be adhered at all costs.

Commandant National Highways Motorway Police DIG Mehboob Aslam said this in a 'Road Safety Seminar' held at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura on Friday.

The seminar was attended by people from all walks of life, large number of media persons and officers of motorway police.

Addressing the gathering Syed Bilal Qutab said that Motorway Police exemplary department which had earned fame throughout the country by its courteous dealing and public service. He advised officers of motorway police to adhere with core values of the department and deal even the harsh commuters with politeness as it is Sunnah of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that the duty of motorway police was a source of honest earning and pious act too.

Mehboob Aslam said that motorway police would always use its resources to create awareness about road safety and traffic rules among masses.

He said that NHMP Training College not only focused on physical fitness of the trainees but their moral values were also our top priority.

Renowned intellectual, Sufi thinker and anchor person Syed Bilal Qutab participated as guest speaker in the seminar.