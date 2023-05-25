Courtesy meeting facilitates collaboration on humanitarian activities in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A productive courtesy meeting took place at the PDMA HQ here on Thursday between Janat Gul Afridi, Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and representatives from the Surhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP).

The meeting served as a platform for engaging in discussions on humanitarian activities in the province.

The meeting encompassed comprehensive deliberations on ongoing initiatives and projects related to disaster management, humanitarian support and rural development within the province.

Updates on the progress of these activities were shared, fostering an atmosphere conducive to exchanging ideas and exploring opportunities for improvement and expansion.

The participants underscored the significance of collaboration and coordination between PDMA and SRSP to ensure the successful implementation of various initiatives.

Central to the agenda was a discussion on the progress and updates of ongoing humanitarian programs undertaken by SRSP, along with an exploration of future strategies and plans moving forward. The participants expressed their commitment to enhancing the effectiveness of these programs.

Janat Gul Afridi, Director General of PDMA, emphasized the need for continued partnership and cooperation between PDMA and SRSP.

The courtesy meeting concluded on a positive note, with both organizations reaffirming their dedication to collaboration and mutual support in the pursuit of effective disaster management, and humanitarian assistance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.