Courtiers Like Maryam Aurangzeb Didn't Know Alphabet Of Economy: Gill

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:14 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that courtiers like Maryam Aurangzeb did not know the alphabet of economy

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that courtiers like Maryam Aurangzeb did not know the alphabet of economy.

Such courtiers were making daily propaganda on economy, he said in response to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb.

He said incompetent people had nothing to do with the people and inflation. Only intention of the incompetent was not be be asked about their corruption, he said.

He said all such attempts to do politics in the name of people would fail.

The incompetent destroyed the national economy by keeping the Dollar at Rs 100 artificially, he added.

Gill said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) put the economy on right direction which was destroyed by the incompetent. The PTI not only steered the economy out of crisis but also faced the Coronavirus pandemic, he said.

He said COVID-19 brought havoc in the entire world resulting hundred of thousands death besides huge damages the economies of countries.

