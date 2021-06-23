Courtiers serving India with their ugly statements: Shahbaz Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that the courtiers of bad character are constantly serving India with their ugly statements.

Responding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central leader, Ahsan Iqbal's statement, he said, the courtiers ready to sacrifice the Kashmir cause to protect their corruption, should be ashamed.

The national criminals, who were Federal Ministers but working on 'aqamas' abroad, are now giving lectures on media, he said.

The incompetent League used national institutions for its dirty politics, Shahbaz Gill said.

The claimants of national projects actually conceived and executed the projects for kickbacks, he said, adding that electricity worth Rs. 2 billion would be used annually to run the masterpiece Orange Line project.

The construction of sports City Complex project caused billions of rupees loss to national exchequer while illegal contracts were awarded to favoured contractors through fake quotations, he added.

Abuse of power is not a crime in eyes of 'Arastoo-e-Azam', Shahbaz Gill said.