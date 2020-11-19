UrduPoint.com
Courtrooms Sealed As 2 Judges Tested Positive For COVID-19

Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:59 PM

Courtrooms sealed as 2 judges tested positive for COVID-19

The courtrooms of the 5th Additional Session Judge and 7th Senior Civil Judge were sealed for disinfection here Thursday after the two judges were tested positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The courtrooms of the 5th Additional Session Judge and 7th Senior Civil Judge were sealed for disinfection here Thursday after the two judges were tested positive for COVID-19. According to an official source, the courtrooms would remain closed for some days.

The official said that both the judges had been put under isolation at their homes.

