Courts acquit 14 suspects from different charges

Different courts in Hyderabad on Saturday acquitted some 14 suspects, including 5 women, nominated in the FIRs of peddling banned mainpuri and hashish

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Different courts in Hyderabad on Saturday acquitted some 14 suspects, including 5 women, nominated in the FIRs of peddling banned mainpuri and hashish.

According to the details, the Ist Additional District and Session Court exonerated Zahoor Ahmed Makrani who was booked by Hali Road police with the recovery of a kilogram of Hashish. The court observed that the police failed to produce incriminating evidence before the court owing to which the accused was not found guilty of the purported offense.

The 2nd Additional District and Session Court set free Rajab alias Babu Mallah, charged by Hussainabad police station for possessing over one kilogram of hashish, and Saifullah Shaikh, nominated by City police station for selling mainpuri.

The Senior Civil Judge V acquitted Zubaida Rajput, Saima Rajput and Abdullah who were booked for selling mainpuri by GOR police station. The same court exonerated Abdul Rehman Lohar, Roshan Thakur and Irshad alias Sapola and Asad Ali who were accused in the FIRs by Phuleli, Husri and A-Section police stations for selling mainpuri.The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate VIII exculpated Rashid alias Monti Qazi and Jamna Oad, Parveen Oad and Sakeena Rajput from the charges of peddling mainpuri.

They were booked by Tando Yousuf and B-Section police stations.The Senior Civil Judge II set free Abdullah alias Bablu Parehar who was charged with selling mainpuri by Husri police station.