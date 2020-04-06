Courts adjourns hearing in ephedrine quota case till April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :A court on Monday adjourned the hearing in illegal allocation of ephedrine against the quota case till April 15.

The hearing was adjourned by the duty judge Muhammad Bashir without any further proceedings.

The case was being tried in a special narcotics control court against Ali Musa Gillani, and others who allegedly allocated 6500 kg and 2500 kg of ephedrine to Berlex Labs international, Multan and Danas Pharma (pvt) ltd, Islamabad, respectively in 2010-11 for export.

Later, the accused managed to convert the allotment of drugs intended forexport into local use.