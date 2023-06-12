UrduPoint.com

Courts Approve Imran Khan's Bails In Nine Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Local courts of Islamabad on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI's chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in nine cases registered by various police stations of the city

Additional District and Session Judge Syed Mehmood Haroon accepted the bail of PTI's Chairman till July 4, in FIR registered in Khanna police station against surety bonds worth Rs30,000.

Similarly, Additional District and Session Judge Farrukh Fareed granted bail to Imran Khan in two cases of Shahzad Town Police Station against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each.

Additional District Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra approved bail of the deposed prime minister in FIRs of police stations Tarnol, secretariat and Karachi Company against surety bonds worth Rs10,000 each.

During the hearing, PTI's Chairman Imran Khan arrived at the court rostrum and requested the court to fix a same date wherein other cases were already fixed for hearing as he had to come from Lahore. The court granted interim bail to PTI's head till June 19 and adjourned the hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that the session courts had been shifted to the judicial complex in Islamabad at the request of the petitioner.

