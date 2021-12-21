UrduPoint.com

Courts Award Imprisonment To Two Drug Smugglers In Separate Cases

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:09 PM

Courts award imprisonment to two drug smugglers in separate cases

The Additional and Sessions Judge Javaid Iqbal Sapra on Tuesday awarded four years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Javaid Iqbal Sapra on Tuesday awarded four years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Muhammad Tanveer was found guilty of possessing 1140 grams of opium and was arrested by Chontra police in 2020.

After recording statements of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict besides giving imprisonment sentence.

Meanwhile, another District and Sessions Court sentenced Saeed Akbar to four years in prison for possessing 1210 grams of opium.

The accused was nabbed by Chontra Police in 2020 and failed to prove himself innocent.

The Judge also imposed Rs 8,000 fine on the convict after hearing arguments from both sides.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Fine 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Khushwant Singh's school to undergo conservation i ..

Khushwant Singh's school to undergo conservation in Hadali

59 seconds ago
 WHO Approves Emergency Use of COVID-19 Vaccine Dev ..

WHO Approves Emergency Use of COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Novavax

1 minute ago
 ANF seizes 93,600 kg drugs; arrests seven drug ped ..

ANF seizes 93,600 kg drugs; arrests seven drug peddlers

1 minute ago
 Minorities gets help desk to register complaints

Minorities gets help desk to register complaints

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 21 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 21 Dec 2021

4 minutes ago
 President for imparting contemporary education

President for imparting contemporary education

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.