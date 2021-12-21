Courts award imprisonment to two drug smugglers in separate cases

The Additional and Sessions Judge Javaid Iqbal Sapra on Tuesday awarded four years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Javaid Iqbal Sapra on Tuesday awarded four years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Muhammad Tanveer was found guilty of possessing 1140 grams of opium and was arrested by Chontra police in 2020.

After recording statements of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict besides giving imprisonment sentence.

Meanwhile, another District and Sessions Court sentenced Saeed Akbar to four years in prison for possessing 1210 grams of opium.

The accused was nabbed by Chontra Police in 2020 and failed to prove himself innocent.

The Judge also imposed Rs 8,000 fine on the convict after hearing arguments from both sides.