Courts Award Jail Terms To Three Drug Peddlers In Separate Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A district and sessions Court on Friday awarded 12 years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
Accused Javed Akhtar Illayas was arrested by Ganjmandi Police with 2,000 grams of hashish.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict.
Meanwhile, in another case registered with Rawat Police Station, another district court sentenced the accused Ajmal Mehmood to nine years in prison for having 1,420 grams of charas.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
Additionally, a district and sessions court also sentenced an accused Muhammad Yasir to prison for nine years after being found guilty of possessing 1,500 grams of hashish.
The court also imposed a fine Rs 100,000 on the convict arrested by Morgah Police in 2023.
Recent Stories
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Summer vacation schedule for KP schools issued5 seconds ago
-
ECP imposes ban on officer transfers for PK-22 by-elections13 seconds ago
-
PDM predicts scorching weather forecast in Sindh16 seconds ago
-
Sudden storm hits Islamabad: Trees fall, injuries reported19 seconds ago
-
Dera police arrested two robbers22 seconds ago
-
Gwadar port to boost economic activities in Balochistan: Chirman GPA10 minutes ago
-
Five persons killed in exchange of firing between two rival groups10 minutes ago
-
KDA reopens Lake Saif ul Malook road to attract large number of tourists10 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to construct Ring Road by connecting Port with Malir Expressway, Murad says10 minutes ago
-
Attock Police arrested 5 suspects who stole wheat worth lakhs10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan grapples with severe heat wave, temperatures soar to 50°C in some areas20 minutes ago
-
MNA visits Kohat sports complex, reviewed facilities20 minutes ago