Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A district and sessions Court on Friday awarded 12 years imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

Accused Javed Akhtar Illayas was arrested by Ganjmandi Police with 2,000 grams of hashish.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict.

Meanwhile, in another case registered with Rawat Police Station, another district court sentenced the accused Ajmal Mehmood to nine years in prison for having 1,420 grams of charas.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.

Additionally, a district and sessions court also sentenced an accused Muhammad Yasir to prison for nine years after being found guilty of possessing 1,500 grams of hashish.

The court also imposed a fine Rs 100,000 on the convict arrested by Morgah Police in 2023.