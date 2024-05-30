Courts Award Jail Terms To Two Drug Peddlers In Separate Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 07:15 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded 12 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
The accused Sajid Hussain was arrested by Airport Police with 2,400 grams of hashish.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict.
Meanwhile, in another case registered with Saddar Wah Police Station, another District Court sentenced the accused Asad Ali to nine years in prison for having 1,800 grams of charas. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
