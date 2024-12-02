Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

The accused Abdullah was arrested by Ratta Amral Police with 2,200 grams of hashish.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.

Meanwhile, in another case registered with Waris Khan Police Station, another District Court sentenced the accused Hamzullah to nine years in prison for having 1,440 grams of charas. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.