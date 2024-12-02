Open Menu

Courts Award Jail Terms To Two Drug Peddlers In Separate Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 07:02 PM

A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

The accused Abdullah was arrested by Ratta Amral Police with 2,200 grams of hashish.

The accused Abdullah was arrested by Ratta Amral Police with 2,200 grams of hashish.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.

Meanwhile, in another case registered with Waris Khan Police Station, another District Court sentenced the accused Hamzullah to nine years in prison for having 1,440 grams of charas. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convict.

