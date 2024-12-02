Courts Award Jail Terms To Two Drug Peddlers In Separate Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Recent Stories
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punja ..
Medical camp organizes for police officers
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases
Putin shelves 'World Friendship Games' meant to rival Olympics
Open Court to address public grievances
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachmen ..
Army excels with 17 gold medals as 52nd national games conclude in Multan
Speakers call for ending gender-based violence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners3 minutes ago
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab18 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly3 minutes ago
-
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases4 minutes ago
-
Open Court to address public grievances4 minutes ago
-
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments : CM4 minutes ago
-
Speakers call for ending gender-based violence8 seconds ago
-
PU organizes workshop on protein purification, characterization10 seconds ago
-
Suspect arrested for violence against women11 seconds ago
-
District Admin Matiari to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec 513 seconds ago