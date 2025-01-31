Courts Award Jail Terms To Two Drug Peddlers In Separate Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Friday awarded ten years imprisonment to a lady involved in a drug smuggling case.
The accused Fauzia Ali was arrested by Sadiqabad Police in 2024 with 1,200 grams of heroin.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict.
Meanwhile, in another case registered with Saddar Wah Police Station, district court sentenced the accused Taufeeq to nine years in prison for having 1,280 grams of charas.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
