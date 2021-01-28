Courts award life imprisonment, fine in kidnapping, rape cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The district courts here on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and fine in two different cases of kidnapping for ransom and rape cases to various convicts.

Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Raja Pervez Akhtar awarded life imprisonment to Badar Shaukat on finding him guilty in a case of kidnapping for ransom besides imposition of fine of Rs 0.

5 million, whereas Additional Sessions Judge Jahangir Ali Gondal awarded 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lac to Shahid Mehmood on his conviction in rape of a woman.