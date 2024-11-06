Courts Awards Death Penalty To Murderer
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Additional District & Session Judge (AD&SC),Irfan Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in killing of his wife.
According to prosecution,Nasrullah r/o Bhulwal had killed his wife on 3rd June 2023.
Saddar Bhulwal police arrested the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.
After completing arguments,the learned judge awarded death penalty to the murderer and imposed Rs 500,000 fine as compensation.
