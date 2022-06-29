UrduPoint.com

Courts Awards Life Imprisonment

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 01:50 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ),Kasur, Muhammad Nadeem Ansari on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in murder case.

According to prosecution, accused Ashiq killed Siddique (fruit vendor) over a monetary issue last year.

Police of B-division had registered case and presented challans in the court.

After completion of arguments, the learned judge awarded imprisonment along with compensation fine amounting to Rs. 200,000 to the culprit.

