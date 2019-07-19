Courts awards three-day more physical remand of judge Arshad Malik video scandal accused

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:08 PM
Civil Judge-III Islamabad west Shaista Kundi on Friday further extended three days physical remand of Tariq Mehmood, an alleged accused involved in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal
At the outset of hearing, the FIA officials said that the Agency had recovered a 4 GB device from the accused and submitted it for forensic report.
The counsel for Mehmood said that the device was not recovered by FIA as his client voluntarily submitted the data device to the agency.
The FIA prosecutor said that the accused had also named some other co accused involved in the scandal.
He pleaded the court for further extension of accused for physical remand which the court accepted and awarded three days more physical remand of the accused to FIA.
The court ordered the FIA to avoid physical torture on the accused.