Courts awards three-day more physical remand of judge Arshad Malik video scandal accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Civil Judge-III Islamabad west Shaista Kundi on Friday further extended three days physical remand of Tariq Mehmood, an alleged accused involved in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal . The Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) produced the accused before the court on expiry of his two day physical remand and pleaded the court to further extend the physical remand of accused.

At the outset of hearing, the FIA officials said that the Agency had recovered a 4 GB device from the accused and submitted it for forensic report.

The counsel for Mehmood said that the device was not recovered by FIA as his client voluntarily submitted the data device to the agency.

The FIA prosecutor said that the accused had also named some other co accused involved in the scandal.

He pleaded the court for further extension of accused for physical remand which the court accepted and awarded three days more physical remand of the accused to FIA.

The court ordered the FIA to avoid physical torture on the accused.