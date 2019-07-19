UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Courts Awards Three-day More Physical Remand Of Judge Arshad Malik Video Scandal Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:08 PM

Courts awards three-day more physical remand of judge Arshad Malik video scandal accused

Civil Judge-III Islamabad west Shaista Kundi on Friday further extended three days physical remand of Tariq Mehmood, an alleged accused involved in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Civil Judge-III Islamabad west Shaista Kundi on Friday further extended three days physical remand of Tariq Mehmood, an alleged accused involved in accountability court judge Arshad Malik video leak scandal. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced the accused before the court on expiry of his two day physical remand and pleaded the court to further extend the physical remand of accused.

At the outset of hearing, the FIA officials said that the Agency had recovered a 4 GB device from the accused and submitted it for forensic report.

The counsel for Mehmood said that the device was not recovered by FIA as his client voluntarily submitted the data device to the agency.

The FIA prosecutor said that the accused had also named some other co accused involved in the scandal.

He pleaded the court for further extension of accused for physical remand which the court accepted and awarded three days more physical remand of the accused to FIA.

The court ordered the FIA to avoid physical torture on the accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Scandal Federal Investigation Agency From Court

Recent Stories

Pentagon Reiterates US Downed Iranian Drone Amid T ..

1 minute ago

Govt not interfering in affairs of national instit ..

3 minutes ago

High support for Zelensky party ahead of Ukraine v ..

3 minutes ago

US Seizes Shipment of Lead-Saturated Children's Ha ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to enhance tax net, for documenting country's ..

3 minutes ago

Alaphilippe stuns Thomas in Tour time-trial, exten ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.