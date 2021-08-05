UrduPoint.com

Courts Be Approached For Vacating Stay Orders: Member Legal FBR

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:26 PM

Member Legal FBR Islamabad Ghulam Abbas Kazmi on Thursday underlined the need for taking concrete measures for expediting hearing of cases involving heavy revenues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Member Legal FBR Islamabad Ghulam Abbas Kazmi on Thursday underlined the need for taking concrete measures for expediting hearing of cases involving heavy revenues.

In this regard, he said a comprehensive strategy should be formulated to effectively pursue cases pending before courts to prevent revenue losses.

He said that in all cases where the stay order had been completed for six months, the High Court should be approached for dismissal of the restraining order.

He expressed these while addressing panel advocates and tax officers during his visit to Tax House Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Shoaib Jali Advocate, Rehmanullah Advocate, Ishtiaq Ahmed Advocate and Qaiser Abbas Advocate attended the meeting on the behalf of lawyers' panel.

On the occasion, Additional Commissioner Legal Fazal Malik gave a detailed presentation about cases of RTO Peshawar pending before the High Court and Supreme Court. While Member Legal FBR was assisted by Chief Legal Qasim Khan and Masood Akhtar.

The Member Legal also directed that in collaboration with the officials of the Sarhad Chamber should identify some issues at the Commissioner Appeal level and inform them at the earliest about the action plan for their redressal.

At the end of the meeting, Chief Commissioner Sardar Ali Khawaja presented a commemorative shield to the distinguished guest.

