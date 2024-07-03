Courts Can't Abolish Right For Votes' Recounting : CJP
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday observed that the right of votes' recounting was given by the Parliament in the laws related to elections and the court could not abolish it.
The CJP was heading a three-member bench, which heard the appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's candidate against the verdict of election tribunal to set aside the Election Commission's decision for recounting of votes in NA-154 Lodhran.
During the course of hearing, the chief justice said that the top court was scheduling election related cases early. However, the cases got delayed as the lawyers usually did not preparations, he added.
The CJP said,"If we start hearing every case for hours, then the number of pending cases will increase."
The court consequently adjourned the case till July 8.
PML-N candidate Abdul Rehman Kanju NA-154 Lodhran has challenged the verdict of election tribunal before the top court.
The election tribunal, in its decision, had terminated the success notification of Abdul Rehman Kanju and declared an independent candidate Rana Faraz Noon as the winner.
The tribunal also set aside the ECP's decision of recounting in the said constituency.
