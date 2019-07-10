Courts convicted Nawaz not Prime Minister Imran: Dr Firdous Ashaq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashaq Awan on Wednesday said the courts had convicted Nawaz Sharif and not Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashaq Awan on Wednesday said the courts had convicted Nawaz Sharif and not Prime Minister

Dr Firdous, in a tweet message, said Imran Khan had never asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to present Qatri letters (in the Supreme Court) as evidence to prove himself innocent.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other PML-N spokespersons should decide on whom they were venting their anger (for Nawaz's conviction), she added.

She said the credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had got the nation rid of the rule of such exploiters.

Following his predecessor, she said, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as prime minister also undertook 19 foreign trips and spent Rs 259.

59 million.

Addressing PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, she said his party leadership had inflicted heavy loss to the economy during their government.

The businesses of the people of Pakistan would have been flourishing if he (Ahsan Iqbal) and his party leadership had spared some time for the country instead of doing their personal trade, she added.

Dr Firdous asked Ahsan Iqbal to respond to the questions raised by Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed. "Evidences of your malpractices are being unearthed from the official documents and you are keeping mum," she questioned.