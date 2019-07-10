UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Courts Convicted Nawaz Not Prime Minister Imran: Dr Firdous Ashaq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:41 PM

Courts convicted Nawaz not Prime Minister Imran: Dr Firdous Ashaq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashaq Awan on Wednesday said the courts had convicted Nawaz Sharif and not Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashaq Awan on Wednesday said the courts had convicted Nawaz Sharif and not Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet message, said Imran Khan had never asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to present Qatri letters (in the Supreme Court) as evidence to prove himself innocent.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other PML-N spokespersons should decide on whom they were venting their anger (for Nawaz's conviction), she added.

She said the credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had got the nation rid of the rule of such exploiters.

Following his predecessor, she said, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as prime minister also undertook 19 foreign trips and spent Rs 259.

59 million.

Addressing PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, she said his party leadership had inflicted heavy loss to the economy during their government.

The businesses of the people of Pakistan would have been flourishing if he (Ahsan Iqbal) and his party leadership had spared some time for the country instead of doing their personal trade, she added.

Dr Firdous asked Ahsan Iqbal to respond to the questions raised by Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed. "Evidences of your malpractices are being unearthed from the official documents and you are keeping mum," she questioned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Government Million

Recent Stories

Markazi Tanzeem Tijaran announced to observe compl ..

7 minutes ago

Two Lega Members to Become Ministers on Wednesday ..

30 seconds ago

Senior Journalist Zuhra Karim passes away

33 seconds ago

DHA aims to keep pace with global developments: Al ..

12 minutes ago

Bad tempered policemen to be shown doors : SSP

35 seconds ago

JI concerned over Karachi situation

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.