Courts decide 26,349 cases in nine months in the district Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Courts decided 26349 cases since October 2018 to July 2019 in the district.

In a meeting presided by district and sessions judge Muhammad Yar Walana, the judicial officer's performance for month of July and overall cases strength was reviewed,here on Monday.

In July, 3052 civil and criminal cases were decided across the district.

Since October 2018, during tenure district sessions judge Muhammad Yar Walana, 26349 cases were decided by July 2019. Similarly, 24974 cases were filed during the period.

District and sessions judge Muhammad Yar Walana directed judicial officers to be polite with lawyers and other masses. He said that the judicial officers should ensure their presence till complete hearing of the cases.

On this occasion, additional sessions judges, senior civil judges and civil judges were also present.