ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphatically stated to strictly ensure compliance to the law and constitution without fearing for its consequences.

Chairing a meeting of the Federal cabinet in Islamabad on Friday, he regretted the Supreme Court's yesterday decision to release PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan has been caught red handed in the corruption of sixty billion rupees but the court's decision is nothing but an NRO to the PTI Chairman.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that Imran Khan during his era orchestrated false and fake cases against his political opponents but nobody took notice of them. He said we faced excesses of PTI government with patience and tolerance. He said the NAB has framed genuine cases against Imran Khan, regretting that the judiciary is now providing protection to him.

Terming May 9 violence acts as the most despicable after the fall of Dhaka, the Prime Minister said the PTI Chairman is the planner and instigator of the attacks on public and private properties.

Shehbaz Sharif recollected that be it the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the assassination of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto or the sentence awarded to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a fake case, the people resorted to protests but did not ransack the military installations. He said the May 9 violent acts amount to desecration of the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel for the peace and security of the homeland.

He said the country's interests cannot be sacrificed for the ego and narcissism of one person.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan today is faced with multidimensional challenges and the government is working tirelessly to cope with the inherited problems. He said the PTI Chairman through its cipher conspiracy also tried to damage our relations with the United States. He said we engaged with the country to do the damage control.

Shehbaz Sharif lamented that the PTI Chairman through his propaganda campaign has also divided the nation and this venom has now permeated in all segments of the society.