Court’s Decision To Auction Nawaz Sharif’s Property To Be Challenged : Rana Sana

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:04 PM

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s property to be challenged : Rana Sana

PML-N Punjab Chapter President Rana Sana Ullah says decision of accountability court is illegal while record of Jati Umrah residence has also been fabricated illegally.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) PML-N Punjab Rana Sana Ullah said decision of accountability court of Rawalpindi regarding auction of the properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was illegal.

Rana Sana Ullah said that they would challenge the decision before the court of appellate jurisdiction.

The PML-N leader said that record of Jati Umrah residence was also changed illegally and unlawfully.

On Friday, an accountability court had ordered to auction properties of PML-N Supremo and former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

A list of the properties of Nawaz Sharif issued by the court order has surfaced on social media. People are sharing it and making different comments.

But what is that property which is being auctioned may be interesting for many people who want to know it.

Nawaz Sharif did not appear before the court despite that he was repeatedly issued notices and orders in Thoshakhana case. Former President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani were the other accused in the case.

