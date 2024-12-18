Open Menu

Courts Delay Indictment Of Parvez Elahi, Others In Corruption And Illegal Appointment Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday once again delayed the indictment of the accused, including former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in a corruption reference related to Gujrat development projects due to the absence of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to the chief minister Punjab.

A lawyer representing Bhatti submitted an exemption application, stating that his client had been admitted to Services Hospital Lahore for surgery and that medical tests were being conducted. He requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day

At this stage, the counsel for Parvez Elahi and Bhatti also requested a longer adjournment of the hearing.

However, the court observed that it was granting only two days and directed that all accused must appear at the next hearing for indictment. The court noted that this was a case of 2023 and expressed its intention to complete the indictment process within the year rather than delaying it until 2025. The court further directed that Muhammad Khan Bhatti be produced, even briefly, at the next hearing to allow the trial proceedings to move forward, as they had been halted due to the delay in the indictment.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the proceedings until December 20 and summoned all accused for indictment on the next date.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani conducted the proceedings, during which Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other accused appeared.

The NAB has accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs. 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in the Gujrat district during Parvez Elahi’s second term as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Meanwhile, an anti-corruption court also delayed the indictment of the accused, including Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case due to the absence of Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

A counsel for Bhatti informed the court that his client was admitted to Services Hospital Lahore for surgery and requested an exemption from personal appearance for one day.

In response, the court again delayed the indictment process and adjourned the hearing until January 11. The court directed all accused to appear on the next date for indictment.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar conducted the proceedings, during which Parvez Elahi and other accused appeared and marked their attendance.

The case, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, accuses Parvez Elahi of making illegal appointments and accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process during his tenure as chief minister. According to the ACE, qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not even taken the required exams.

