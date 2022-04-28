UrduPoint.com

Courts Exempt Shehbaz, Son From Personal Appearance In 3 References

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 11:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Two different accountability courts on Thursday exempted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one day in three references.

The courts adjourned hearing of Ashiana Housing and Money Laundering references till May 14 and Ramzan Sugar Mills reference till May 21.

Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali heard the Ashiana Housing reference and recorded statements of two prosecution witnesses Umar Farooq and Junaid.

The witness Umar Farooq, a member of board of Director of Punjab Land Development Company, retracted from his statement and submitted that he did not remember any thing.

At this, the National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor sought permission to cross examine him.

The court allowing the request adjourned further hearing.

Earlier, a legal team on behalf of the prime minister and chief minister had filed exemption applications before the courts. The courts were requested through the applications to exempt the prime minister from personal appearance for one-day in view of his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah, besides seeking exemption for Hamza Shehbaz for attending provincial assembly session.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif was nominated in three references whereas Hamza Shehbaz was nominated in two references.

