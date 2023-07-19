Open Menu

Courts Extend PTI Chief's Bail In Six Cases, Confirm In Four

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 10:44 PM

Courts extend PTI chief's bail in six cases, confirm in four

The local courts on Wednesday confirmed the bails of PTI chairman in four cases and extended his interim bails in other six registered in connection with rioting and vandalizing the public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The local courts on Wednesday confirmed the bails of PTI chairman in four cases and extended his interim bails in other six registered in connection with rioting and vandalizing the public property.

The interim bail of his wife Bushra Bibi was also extended in one case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bails cases of PTI chief in six cases registered by various police stations of the Federal Capital.

The court observed that as per the investigation officer, the PTI chief had not joined the investigation in three cases so far.

The PTI chairman apprised the court that he was trying to join the investigation in all cases but their number had reached 180. The court then directed him to join the investigation as soon as possible.

The lawyer also filed a request regarding a one-day exemption from appearance for Bushra Bibi.

The court extended the interim bails of PTI chief till July 25 in the six cases registered by Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna and Secretariat police stations. However, the bail of Bushra Bibi was extended in a case of the Kohsar Police Station till the same date.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed heard the bail petitions of PTI chief in two cases registered by the Shahzad Town Police Station.

Barrister Salman Safdar argued that the law and order situation occurred due to the arrest of PTI chairman. His client was not present at the crime scene and he could not been booked for the crime of someone else.

He said the PTI chief had no criminal record, while 180 cases had been registered against him and in all the cases the police were the complainant.

The lawyer said his client always instructed his followers for peaceful protests. Whether there was any social media message where his client had provoked his followers for riots, he asked.

He said Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Qaiser had already been given bails in identical cases.

The prosecutor said that the accused had filed applications for pre-arrest bail, and he had not been declared innocent in any case.

He said that the petitioner had been issuing instructions while sitting behind and commanding the incidents of May 9. The accused had admitted in an interview and before an investigation officer that there was his mind behind the riots of May 9, he added.

The PTI chief then came to the rostrum and claimed that he would prove that some unknown persons were involved in the riots. The people were instigated for protests.

After hearing arguments, the court confirmed the bail of PTI chief in the two cases.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan heard the case registered by the Margalla Police Station wherein the PTI chief, Asad Umar and Raja Khurram Nawaz appeared before the court.

The prosecution prayed the court to adjourn the case till July 26. He said the PTI chairman had been named in the FIR on the statement of arrested protesters, adding that arrest under Section 16-MPO was non-bailable.

After hearing arguments, the court also confirmed the bail of Imran Khan and others in the said case.

Similarly, Additional District Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Haroon heard the interim bail of PTI chief in the FIR registered by the Khanna Police Station and confirmed his bail after hearing arguments.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Riots Police Shah Mehmood Qureshi Law And Order Police Station Social Media Company Wife Same May July Criminals FIR All From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending ..

Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending Grain Deal - Putin

1 minute ago
 Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes of Grain - ..

Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes of Grain - Agriculture Minister

1 minute ago
 US Oil Demand Underwhelms Even After Biden Admin. ..

US Oil Demand Underwhelms Even After Biden Admin. Stops Reserve Draws

1 minute ago
 Germany to Help Ukraine Find Alternative Route for ..

Germany to Help Ukraine Find Alternative Route for Grain Export - Baerbock

1 minute ago
 New $1.3Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes NASAMS, D ..

New $1.3Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes NASAMS, Drones, Artillery Rounds - Pent ..

9 minutes ago
 Hungary's Szijjarto Says Ukraine's Suppliers of Cl ..

Hungary's Szijjarto Says Ukraine's Suppliers of Cluster Munitions Liable for Cas ..

9 minutes ago
UK Prime Minister Apologizes to LGBT Veterans for ..

UK Prime Minister Apologizes to LGBT Veterans for Gay Ban in Military Before 200 ..

9 minutes ago
 Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar vi ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visits three districts

9 minutes ago
 National IT seminar to converge efforts for IT gro ..

National IT seminar to converge efforts for IT growth; its role in sustainable d ..

20 minutes ago
 Railway track in Hyderabad restored after 8 hours

Railway track in Hyderabad restored after 8 hours

9 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says Doubtful Western Troops ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says Doubtful Western Troops Will Enter Ukrainian Battlefie ..

3 seconds ago
 Tajikistan's Rahmon Attends Gulf-Central Asia Summ ..

Tajikistan's Rahmon Attends Gulf-Central Asia Summit in Jeddah - Presidential Of ..

4 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan