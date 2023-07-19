The local courts on Wednesday confirmed the bails of PTI chairman in four cases and extended his interim bails in other six registered in connection with rioting and vandalizing the public property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The local courts on Wednesday confirmed the bails of PTI chairman in four cases and extended his interim bails in other six registered in connection with rioting and vandalizing the public property.

The interim bail of his wife Bushra Bibi was also extended in one case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bails cases of PTI chief in six cases registered by various police stations of the Federal Capital.

The court observed that as per the investigation officer, the PTI chief had not joined the investigation in three cases so far.

The PTI chairman apprised the court that he was trying to join the investigation in all cases but their number had reached 180. The court then directed him to join the investigation as soon as possible.

The lawyer also filed a request regarding a one-day exemption from appearance for Bushra Bibi.

The court extended the interim bails of PTI chief till July 25 in the six cases registered by Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna and Secretariat police stations. However, the bail of Bushra Bibi was extended in a case of the Kohsar Police Station till the same date.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed heard the bail petitions of PTI chief in two cases registered by the Shahzad Town Police Station.

Barrister Salman Safdar argued that the law and order situation occurred due to the arrest of PTI chairman. His client was not present at the crime scene and he could not been booked for the crime of someone else.

He said the PTI chief had no criminal record, while 180 cases had been registered against him and in all the cases the police were the complainant.

The lawyer said his client always instructed his followers for peaceful protests. Whether there was any social media message where his client had provoked his followers for riots, he asked.

He said Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Qaiser had already been given bails in identical cases.

The prosecutor said that the accused had filed applications for pre-arrest bail, and he had not been declared innocent in any case.

He said that the petitioner had been issuing instructions while sitting behind and commanding the incidents of May 9. The accused had admitted in an interview and before an investigation officer that there was his mind behind the riots of May 9, he added.

The PTI chief then came to the rostrum and claimed that he would prove that some unknown persons were involved in the riots. The people were instigated for protests.

After hearing arguments, the court confirmed the bail of PTI chief in the two cases.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan heard the case registered by the Margalla Police Station wherein the PTI chief, Asad Umar and Raja Khurram Nawaz appeared before the court.

The prosecution prayed the court to adjourn the case till July 26. He said the PTI chairman had been named in the FIR on the statement of arrested protesters, adding that arrest under Section 16-MPO was non-bailable.

After hearing arguments, the court also confirmed the bail of Imran Khan and others in the said case.

Similarly, Additional District Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Haroon heard the interim bail of PTI chief in the FIR registered by the Khanna Police Station and confirmed his bail after hearing arguments.