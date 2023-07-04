Courts extends interim bails of Imran Khan in ten cases

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The local courts on Tuesday extended the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Imran Khan in ten cases pertaining riot, vandalizing public property and violation of section-144 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the interim bail petitions of ousted prime minister in six cases.

Imran Khan's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat objected over the court, hearing this case, and said that it had already disclosed its mindset in the matter to the extent of two co-accused.

He said that the decision should have come together and prayed the judge to transfer the case to another court.

Salman Safdar Advocate also requested the court to shift the case, adding that the same court had decided the bails of co-accused few days back.

The judge said that he would not disassociate himself from the case as the court used to take decisions as per the law.

The court inquired that whether the accused had joined the investigation to this the prosecutor answered in negative.

The court extended interim bail of Imran Khan in six cases till July 10, and instructed the petitioner to join the investigation.

Similarly, Additional District and Session Judge Fareed Baloch heard the bail petitions of ex-prime minister in two cases registered by Shahzad Town Police Station.

Prosecutor Zahid Asif informed the court that Imran Khan not joined the investigation so far. The court, however, extended the bails till July 10.

Additional District and Session Judge Sikandar Khan also extended bail of Imran Khan in FIR registered by Margalla Police station.

Salman Safdar Advocate prayed the court to extend bail of his client as he had already joined the investigation.

The judge remarked that the court was extending bail till July 19, as the shifting process of lower courts to the new complex would be completed until. Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Haroon also extended bail of Imran Khan till same date in another case registered by Khanna police station.