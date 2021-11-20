UrduPoint.com

Courts Free To Conduct Their Business: CJP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Courts free to conduct their business: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday said that the courts in the country were free to conduct their business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday said that the courts in the country were free to conduct their business.

Addressing the Asma Jahangir Conference 2021 here at a local hotel, he said that no one ever interfered in his work nor he was pressurised and guided to pronounce a specific verdict.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed said that people should not be misguided and the impression that courts were not independent was wrong as he had always given verdicts in accordance with the Constitution and law.

He added that he neither took dictation from anyone nor any institution pressurised him to pass certain verdicts.

Gulzar Ahmed said that the impression that the courts were not independent and were operating under the pressure of institutions was not correct. "We are bound by oath. I have never taken pressure from any institution and never listened to anyone," the CJP added.

The CJP expressed his anger over former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Ali Ahmed Kurd's remarks and urged him to read the judgments of the courts. "We work and will continue to work without pressure. There is rule of law in Pakistan, not human beings," he added. He further said that no one has dared to interfere in his work, adding that he makes the verdict on his cases according to his understanding and conscience.

He said that the Constitution, law and democracy in the country would always be supported by the judiciary, adding that any undemocratic setup would not be acceptable. "We will resign from our posts which we have done before as well," he said.

The CJP further said that all judges of the Supreme Court, high courts and lower courts were working hard to provide justice to people.

"The court does what it wants to do. It does not do what anyone else wants it to. No one has ever dared to stop us," he said. "Do not create misunderstanding among people; do not create chaos and do not make peopel lose trust in the institutions. Tell me whose dictation has been taken," he asked.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said that judiciary was the guardian of citizens' rights. He said that judiciary had played a significant role in society always. The Constitution gives importance to the fundamental rights of the people, he added. He said that citizens' rights were basis of democratic society.

CJ Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior lawmakers, politicians, journalists and members of civil society and others attended the two-day conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Business Democracy Civil Society Hotel Asma Jahangir Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Japanese badminton aces dominate Bali finals

Japanese badminton aces dominate Bali finals

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister criticizes PDM, terms public gather ..

Chief Minister criticizes PDM, terms public gathering flop show

2 minutes ago
 Health cards provision in Punjab maximum by Jan 1: ..

Health cards provision in Punjab maximum by Jan 1: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 minutes ago
 Lahore engulfed by smog every winter due to lack o ..

Lahore engulfed by smog every winter due to lack of leadership in past: Chaudhry ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.